SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator wins the coveted EGR B2B Awards 2023

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator wins ‘Aggregator Platform’ award at EGR B2B Awards 2023 for second year in a row.

Press release.- Hot on the heels of the last year’s triumph, SOFTSWISS announces that its one-stop solution, the Game Aggregator, has clinched the top spot as the ‘Aggregator Platform’ at the prestigious EGR B2B Awards 2023. For the second year in a row, SOFTSWISS has raised the bar and outshone the competition, further securing its place as a leader in the igaming industry.

The annual EGR B2B Awards is a prestigious event that recognises the cream of the crop in various igaming sectors. Winning the award twice proves the product’s unwavering commitment to consistent growth and development. The team continues to go above and beyond, regularly releasing updates that exceed the highest client demands.

As evidence of their dedication to innovation, the Game Aggregator recently announced the launch of its Tournament Tool, which allows operators to boost player retention through captivating tournament mechanics. The newest addition has immediately garnered substantial client interest and was met enthusiastically by casino players. A significant advantage of the Tournament Tool is its in-game interface, ensuring players stay up-to-date with all ongoing gaming campaigns.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, revealed: “The thrill of victory never gets old! It’s truly rewarding to see our dedication and hard work recognised. We pour our hearts into ensuring system stability and enriching gameplay, and this win further validates our efforts.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, lauded for its one-time API integration and 185+ game providers, is a beacon for online casino brands seeking robust, innovative solutions. It’s no wonder that the Game Aggregator scored an impressive 8 out of 10 in recent customer satisfaction surveys.