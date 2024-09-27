SOFTSWISS becomes Employer of the Year at SBC Awards 2024

The ceremony took place in Lisbon, crowning all SBC Summit events.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has celebrated its success at SBC Awards, triumphing in the Employer of the Year category. The SBC Awards took place in Lisbon, crowning all SBC Summit events with a memorable ceremony.

The SBC Awards honours excellence across the gaming and betting industry by providing premier networking opportunities in a dynamic and memorable setting. SOFTSWISS, alongside an industry leader Betsson Group, garnered the biggest number of nominations, being shortlisted for 8 categories. The Employer of the Year category rewards companies that provide exceptional working conditions for their employees.

SOFTSWISS experienced significant growth last year, expanding its workforce by 22% to over 2,000 employees across 26 countries, working from comfortable offices or remotely. The employer fosters an inclusive and dynamic work environment with a near-equal male-to-female ratio and a strong commitment to employee well-being and professional growth.

The company provides extensive development programs, with over 800 employees participating in training initiatives and over 700 benefiting from free language courses. Employees enjoy comprehensive health insurance, flexible work options, and mental health support through the company’s mental health program.

SOFTSWISS prioritises employee engagement through wellness programs, environmental campaigns, charity projects, and sports activities. Recently, the company organised community-driven events like quests, tree planting, and animal aid volunteering, and also participated in relief programs for flood victims in Brazil and Poland.

The company stated that through initiatives like the Book Club and Sports Community, SOFTSWISS continues to support employee growth and foster a strong sense of involvement. It encourages personal and professional achievements by offering sports compensation, celebrating special events, and operating the internal rewards shop, WIN STYLE.

Natalia Perkowska, deputy chief HR officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “We are happy to achieve such a valuable recognition. Guided by core values like ‘WE CARE’ and ‘WE SEE PEOPLE,’ SOFTSWISS prioritises employee well-being, professional growth, and satisfaction. Our talented team is one of our most valuable achievements, and we are really proud of it.”

In January 2024, SOFTSWISS earned the Great Place To Work certification in Poland, a testament to its dedication to creating a positive workplace culture. SOFTSWISS’ Values Fest held in 2023 in Turkey was recognised among the best corporate events of the year.