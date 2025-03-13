1xBet explores new horizons at the prestigious SiGMA Africa

The company created networking opportunities by offering a strategically designed stand.

Press release.- Cape Town hosted the SiGMA Africa forum from March 10 to 12, and the global betting company 1xBet took part in the event. A productive business atmosphere prevailed at the brand’s booth, where managers communicated with long-term partners and got acquainted with new clients.

The company facilitated networking opportunities through its well-designed booth. The stand had a bar, so every guest could relax while enjoying a delicious cocktail. The brand team also held a drawing for valuable gifts. The lucky winners received an iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods Max, and the company’s branded merchandise.

In addition, the managers communicated with the booth visitors and demonstrated the effectiveness of the 1xBet Affiliate program, which unites more than 100,000 partners. Affiliate program participants have taken their businesses to a new level and receive the most profitable commission — up to 50 per cent from each referred player.

An exclusive party, “The Art of Money”, was held as part of the SiGMA Africa forum. This unforgettable event became the manifestation of the union of art and gambling. 1xBet partners enjoyed the luxury atmosphere, surrounded by thematic installations and photo zones.

According to representatives, Africa is a key region for 1xBet, so the company actively implements crucial social projects, supports local sports, and cooperates with CAF. In addition, 1xBet promotes African culture and is a long-term partner of the talented musician Davido and many other artists.

SiGMA Africa has become an essential event for the whole region, and the scale of the forum is growing each year. The 1xBet team thanked the event organizers and the speakers for their presentations.