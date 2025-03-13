Altenar becomes a trusted partner for success in Brazil

In the following article, the Altenar team explains why the company is in a strong position to help operators make the most of Brazil’s newly-regulated sports betting market.

Press release.- A proactive approach to compliance has put Altenar in a strong position to help operators make the most of the newly-regulated sports betting market in Brazil.

The journey toward a regulated sports betting market in Brazil has been a long and complex process, marked by political, legal, and logistical challenges. While the initial legislation to legalise fixed-odds betting was passed in 2018, the regulatory framework took years to finalise.

This delay can be attributed to several factors:

Political and Bureaucratic Hurdles

The Brazilian government faced significant political challenges in prioritising sports betting regulation, especially amid broader economic and social issues. Additionally, the process of drafting and approving detailed regulations involved multiple stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, the Secretariat of Prizes and Bets (SPA), and other regulatory bodies, which slowed progress.

Taxation and Revenue Allocation Debates

One of the most contentious issues was determining how to tax operators and allocate revenue. Discussions around the proposed 18 per cent tax on gross gaming revenue (GGR) for operators and the 30 per cent withholding tax on player winnings required extensive negotiation and consensus-building.

Complexity of Compliance Requirements

Brazil’s regulatory framework aims to create a secure and transparent market, which means operators must meet stringent compliance requirements. These include anti-money laundering (AML) measures, responsible gambling protocols, data protection under the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), and technical standards for platforms. Crafting these rules took time to ensure they were both effective and enforceable.

Altenar’s proactive approach to Brazil’s evolving market

Throughout this period of uncertainty, Altenar closely monitored developments in Brazil’s sports betting market, anticipating the eventual implementation of a regulatory framework. As a leading provider of sportsbook software, the company recognised the importance of being prepared to meet the country’s unique compliance requirements.

As soon as the regulatory framework began to take shape, Altenar took immediate steps to fulfil its obligations, including:

Certification and Technical Compliance: Ensuring the platform meets the technical standards set by Brazilian regulators, including data security and reporting requirements.

Data Reporting and Transparency: Implementing systems to provide real-time data reporting to regulatory authorities, ensuring full transparency and adherence to local laws.

Localisation and Adaptation: Tailoring the platform to meet the needs of Brazilian players, including support for Portuguese language, local payment methods, and compliance with tax regulations.

By staying ahead of the curve, Altenar has positioned itself as a trusted partner for operators looking to enter Brazil’s sports betting market. This proactive approach not only ensures compliance but also demonstrates a commitment to supporting the growth of a safe, transparent, and sustainable industry in Brazil.

Looking ahead: a bright future for Brazil’s sports betting market

Despite the delays, Brazil’s sports betting market is now poised for significant growth. With a clear regulatory framework in place, operators have the opportunity to tap into one of the largest and most passionate sports markets in the world.

“Altenar’s early preparation and ongoing commitment to compliance ensure that it is ready to help operators navigate this dynamic landscape and capitalise on its potential,” concluded the team.