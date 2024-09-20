SOFTSWISS stellar fireside chat at SBC Leaders Summit: “Applying Formula One Principles to Leadership”

Beyond the fireside chat, SOFTSWISS will be present at the SBC Summit in Lisbon at stand B160.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, and Rubens Barrichello, Formula One legend and Non-Executive Officer in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, will deliver a special fireside chat at the SBC Leaders Summit in Lisbon on 24 September.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, and Rubens Barrichello, Formula One legend and Non-Executive Officer in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, are set for a special fireside chat at the SBC Leaders Summit in Lisbon on 24 September. The "Applying Formula One Principles to Leadership" session promises to deliver invaluable insights into leadership in business.

In the discussion, Ivan Montik will raise thought-provoking questions that bridge the worlds of business and Formula One racing. Rubens Barrichello will draw upon his illustrious F1 career to share experiences on high-performance teamwork and resilience. Ivan will then relate these insights to iGaming, offering attendees a unique perspective on effective leadership strategies. The conversation aims to explore how principles from the fast-paced environment of Formula One can be applied to drive success in the corporate world.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, comments: “The world’s progress shows that the strongest solutions, the most extraordinary businesses, and the most effective practices are born at the intersection of various spheres, especially in IT. This understanding led us to strategically decide to bring Rubens on board. Throughout our collaboration, I’ve found numerous similarities between Formula One and iGaming. I believe that drawing parallels between different fields is a highly beneficial practice we employ in our company.

Therefore, I am confident that our conversation will be invaluable to the leading industry figures gathering at the SBC Leaders Summit. I am greatly looking forward to our fireside chat!”

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, adds: “The SBC Leaders Summit has quickly become one of the most exclusive gatherings in our industry, with C-level executives from all over the world coming together in a more personal setting to talk business. We’re talking about a high concentration of ultimate decision-makers – 500, to be precise.

What makes it even more special is the caliber of the conference content, delivered by some of the biggest names in the industry and beyond. Rubens is an absolute legend in Formula One, and pairing him with Ivan, known for his entrepreneurial wisdom, is sure to make for an unforgettable conversation about achieving high performance and a highlight for all attendees.”

Beyond the fireside chat, SOFTSWISS will be present at the SBC Summit in Lisbon at stand B160. Team members are eager to discuss collaboration opportunities and showcase the company’s latest innovations. This year’s SBC Summit marks a significant milestone as it relocates to Lisbon, expanding its reach with more participants and exhibitors than ever.

As part of its 15th-anniversary celebrations in the iGaming industry, SOFTSWISS is also hosting an exclusive evening of Hollywood luxury and glamour on 24 September.