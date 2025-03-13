FBM Foundation brings hope, joy and essential aid to National Children’s Hospital

The social responsibility project of the FBM Group has hosted a donation campaign.

Press release.- Bringing hope, joy and essential resources to children and families in need was the main purpose behind the FBM Foundation’s last initiative, in partnership with the National Children’s Hospital and Malasakit Center, on March 10. The social responsibility project of the FBM Group hosted a donation campaign delivering toys, school supplies, grocery essentials, and critical medical equipment to improve the hospital’s services and bring comfort and joy to over 100 families.

The FBM Foundation aimed to make a meaningful impact on the operations of the National Children’s Hospital and the well-being of its patients. In response, employees from NTT and MEMO generously donated toys, art supplies, school supplies, baby wipes, clothing, and diapers. These contributions brought comfort and joy to young patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.

With the participation of 12 committed volunteers, this initiative counted on the direct involvement of Pepe Costa, FBM Foundation Representative, along with the celebrities Papa Jackson, Giselle Sanchez, and Daniel Matsunaga, who invested their time to bring a different enthusiasm to the day of these children.

Beyond the meaningful gifts, the FBM Foundation also provided critical medical equipment and supplies, such as gauze pads, underpads, wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, ECG machines, infusion pumps, nebulizers, and a vein locator apparatus. To complete the efforts of this donation campaign, the project delivered grocery essentials to 100 families facing medical challenges, offering much-needed support during difficult times.

Part of this initiative was possible by the funds raised from the Keepy-Uppy Charity Challenge during ICE Barcelona 2025. FBMDS not only showcased its latest igaming innovations at the tradeshow but also turned visitor engagement into a tangible real-world impact. The Keepy-Uppy Charity Challenge successfully transformed participation into crucial donations, directly supporting vulnerable individuals through this important project at the National Children’s Hospital.

By combining the effects of these solidarity gestures, the FBM Foundation expects to improve the patient’s health care and enhance the hospital’s medical services. This initiative stands as a testament to the power of collective compassion by joining the dedication of 12 committed volunteers to the unwavering support of the FBM Foundation partners.

FBM Foundation continues its mission to create a lasting impact by promoting growth and well-being in communities around the world.