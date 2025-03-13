Maryland sports betting handle increases year-on-year in February

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has reported wagers of $475.7m.

US.- Maryland’s eleven mobile sports wagering platforms and 13 retail sportsbooks generated a handle of $475.7m in February. That’s a rise of 7.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2024 but 23 per cent behind the $618.8m reported in January.

According to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA), $463.2m was spent online and $12.5m at retail sportsbooks. Players won $415.7m. Gross gaming revenue was $60m, and the taxable win was $42.3m.

FanDuel took $32.3m from a $202.6m handle, DraftKings $16.4m from $143.6m and BetMGM $3.8m from $40.4m. Sports betting generated $6.3m in contributions to the state.

From July 2024 through February 2025, sports wagering contributed $61.2m to the state compared to $37m for the same prior period. Contributions are directed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

Last month, Maryland senator Joanne Benson filed a bill in a bid to repeal legal online sports betting in the state. In January, Maryland governor Wes Moore proposed an increase in the tax rate for sports betting operators in the state. The governor’s budget proposal would double the sports betting tax rate from 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

Casinos in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos generated $155.2m in revenue from slot machines and table games in February. That’s a decrease of 2.6 per cent year-over-year but an increase of 2.2 per cent from January’s $151.8m.

According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission, MGM National Harbor took $66.9m in revenue, up 0.1 per cent from February 2024 and Live! Casino & Hotel generated $57m, down 3.9 per cent. Horseshoe Casino generated $14m, down 5.8 per cent, Hollywood Casino $7.1m, down 3.5 per cent, Ocean Downs Casino $6.1m, down 3.9 per cent, and Rocky Gap Casino $3.8m, a decrease of 10.5 per cent.