GR8 Tech to share AI insights at Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2025

Opening the event’s agenda, the panel discussion “The Rise of AI in Gaming: Friend, Foe, or Industry Game-Changer?” will feature Raid Arfua, head of artificial intelligence at GR8 Tech, alongside other industry experts, delving into all the ways artificial intelligence is revolutionising the gaming industry, reshaping everything from game design to player experiences and content creation.

Following the panel discussion, Raid will host the Hipther Academy Workshop “AI-Driven CRM in igaming,” providing attendees with a clear understanding of how advanced ML models provide valuable insights, improve crucial CRM processes, and optimise overall strategies. The workshop will also explore the usage of AI Agents, demonstrating their role in improving CRM efficiency through seamless interaction with ML models.

Raid Arfua commented: “We at GR8 Tech approach technology such as AI with realism: while it is a very popular topic, full of buzzwords, the truth is that AI has been here for quite some time now. Instead of hyping it up as an emerging technology, we focus on the practical applications, case studies of how AI is implemented across our solution portfolio, and what real impact it is – and has been – driving for the operators’ businesses.”

Reflecting its industry-leading status, GR8 Tech has also been shortlisted for two GamingTECH Awards 2025 categories: Best Sports Betting Provider in CEE and Best Online Casino Provider in CEE. Winners will be revealed at the GamingTECH Awards Party & Ceremony on March 25, 2025.