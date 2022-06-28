The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator partners with Golden Crown Casino

The promo campaign, which is already available for the casino audience, includes three progressive levels.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator starts cooperation with the renowned iGaming project Golden Crown Casino. The partnership allowed the brand to enhance player activity with the launch of its first jackpot campaign, Golden Crown Jackpots.

The promo campaign, which is already available for the casino audience, includes three progressive levels: Mini, Middle, and Grand to drive the engagement of different player categories.

“We are happy to partner with the Jackpot Aggregator because we believe that the connection of this solution will make the player experience more exciting and varied. As a result, it will help to increase trust and loyalty towards the brand. Such campaigns are very popular in land-based casinos, and we are sure that players will also appreciate the online casino jackpot system,” noted the Golden Crown Casino team.

Golden Crown Casino has become one more Curacao-based online project in the Jackpot Aggregator’s portfolio. Earlier this year, the Jackpot Aggregator also launched its first promo campaign across Maltese brands.

“The Jackpot Aggregator is an innovative solution, and we see strong interest in our expertise from iGaming brands, whether it’s online casino projects, game providers, or game aggregators. Our key target is to expand the number of clients we cover over the current year. Adding each new project to our family is always a pleasure, and we are happy to welcome Golden Crown Casino!” highlighted Aliaksei Douhin, Product Manager at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.

Thanks to wide customisation capabilities, the Jackpot Aggregator provides its clients with opportunities to set up and manage local and global jackpot campaigns according to their goals. Another significant advantage of the jackpot management system is its flexibility and easy integration.