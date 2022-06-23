Hunting Tournaments – New Bonus by SOFTSWISS Sportsbook

Hunting Tournaments by the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook are the first of its kind in the sports betting market.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS boosts bonus opportunities of its sports betting platform with the launch of a new exclusive option – Hunting Tournaments. The novelty is another tool to gamify the online betting process and increase player engagement.

Hunting Tournaments by the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook are the first of their kind in the sports betting market. The combination of simple rules and captivating mechanics make the feature a true must-have for online betting brands looking for innovative instruments to attract new players.

The tournament starts with announcing the prize pool, which is reduced with every player’s bet. At the same time, each bet brings the player a certain amount of bonus points which transforms into Freebets when the bonus points sum is equal to the player’s average wager. The opportunity to get a Freebet disappears when the sum of bets reaches the sum of the prize pool, adding more rush and excitement to the betting process.

The operator can customise the bonus according to the brand’s needs or relevant events. For instance, it can be tailored to a monthly tournament or a promo dedicated to a particular sport or sports tournaments such as a world championships or the Olympic Games. Moreover, thanks to its flexibility, the bonus can focus on a specific player category.

“We’ve made another move to expand our portfolio of exclusive bonuses to gamify sports betting. That’s what we are working on now! Such features are an effective opportunity to promote your brand or events and work flexibly with different markets. As for the players, they have the opportunity to choose a game strategy and always win despite their streak,” noted Alexander Kamenetskyi, Product Owner at SOFTSWISS Sportsbook.

Earlier this year, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook launched the Lootbox Bonus and Freebet Booster. Both features are aimed at enriching the player experience.

