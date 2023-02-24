SOFTSWISS adds Skywind Group to its game aggregator’s portfolio

Skywind is expanding its global reach by tapping into the broad list of SOFTSWISS’ clients.

All content from the game provider Skywind Group is now available to the aggregation platform’s clients.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, the technology company providing solutions for iGaming business, announces new content addition to its Game Aggregator.

Established in 2012, Skywind Group is an experienced game provider supplying a variety of entertainment content under Maltese and Spanish licences.

The new partner’s team creates top-class games, such as slots (including branded games) and Live Casino games, and employs unique player engagement tools, including Must win Jackpots, Lucky Envelopes, Tournaments, and Free Bets.

Players can conveniently access Skywind Group’s content as its entertaining games are compatible with multiple fiat currencies, providing greater flexibility for users worldwide.

In its turn, by partnering with an experienced provider, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator leverages the newly onboarded diversified content and engagement tools to strengthen its offering and positioning in different markets.

Nikita Keino, head of partnerships at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, comments on the integration: “We are confident that this collaboration with Skywind Group, expanding the game content options for clients, will be rewarding and exciting for both parties.

Our team is doing its best to bring innovative solutions to the iGaming market and distribute high-quality content to players, and a partnership with a new and progressive game provider is the best way to do it.”

Yarden Shimony, B2B VP Revenue at Skywind Group, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with SOFTSWISS and offer our top-class games, including our unique player engagement tools, to their clients. This integration will expand our global reach and allow us to provide high-quality entertainment to even more players. We look forward to a rewarding collaboration with SOFTSWISS.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offers a wide portfolio of entertainment content, including 15,000+ games from 185+ providers. As one of the leaders in the market, the company always seeks ways to improve its core product.

The team behind the Game Aggregator has recently welcomed a new powerful addition to its player acquisition and engagement toolbox – the Tournament Tool.