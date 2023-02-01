SOFTSWISS presents new tournament tool for Game Aggregator clients

The main advantage of the tool is the in-game communication between the operator and the player.

The tool allows creating and managing tournaments on the basis of games and game providers that are available for all Game Aggregator clients.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator expands casino operators’ opportunities by launching an exclusive solution – the Tournament Tool. It allows creating and managing tournaments on the basis of games and game providers that are available for all Game Aggregator clients, regardless of a casino platform provider.

The Tournament Tool allows operators to run campaigns with flexible and easy setup configurations and the possibility to include any casino game in a tournament. To start a campaign, the operator doesn’t need to seek approval from the game provider.

The extensive functionality allows running various reach rounds, including local tournaments for one or several projects within the same casino, network tournaments, and SOFTSWISS network tournaments for SOFTSWISS clients only.

The tool offers five winner selection strategies: the highest multiplier, the total win amount, the sum of all multipliers, the total spin number, and the total bet amount. The tool’s functionality will continue to expand progressively, offering more benefits to clients.

The main advantage of the tool is the in-game communication between the operator and the player. The in-game tournament interface provides players with the latest information on the rules, current leaderboard, and list of active and completed tournaments. Launching a new campaign via the Tournament Tool takes just 30 minutes, which saves time and effort of users. The number of simultaneous tournaments is unlimited.

Commenting on the launch, Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, highlights the following: “Players always seek new gaming experiences. The Tournament Tool allows operators to launch bright and engaging campaigns and give players unique adversarial experiences, motivate them to play. In addition, in 2023 we will expand and supplement the Tournament Tool’s functionality and analytical capabilities.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a content hub that unites 13,000+ games and 270+ international clients on the iGaming market. It is an award-winning product, recognised as the Aggregator Platform of the Year at EGR B2B Awards 2022 and Game Aggregator of the Year at Starlet Awards (5 Star).

See also: SOFTSWISS is ready to heat up the ICE