SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator expands its crypto support

The multifunctional solution aimed at increasing player retention extends the list of cryptocurrencies available for configuring jackpot campaigns in online casinos and sportsbooks.

At the end of 2022, the Jackpot Aggregator’s functionality was enhanced to support crypto, enabling operators to launch promotional jackpot campaigns with Bitcoin. And now the feature is further extended to onboard BCH, USDT, NEO, LTC, XRP, TRX, ADA, and USDC.

This highly awaited and desirable opportunity allows operators to accept and process bets as well as set up jackpot pools in cryptocurrencies. The update serves as an effective means of growing and diversifying the audience by targeting crypto-enthusiastic players.

It is important to mention that cryptocurrency support will be provided in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country where the casino operates.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, comments on the latest update: “Being the newest product in the SOFTSWISS ecosystem, we strive to actively develop and maintain the high technical level of our propositions.

“Keeping up with the Crypto Company of the Year title we have received at the 2023 International Gaming Awards and leveraging our longstanding expertise and experience in dealing with cryptocurrencies, we launch this highly sought-for update to extend the list of backed crypto coins.

“We will continue reinforcing our product capabilities in this direction to equip our clients with the most progressive player retention and activation options and make sure players are free of currency concerns on their betting journey.”

The jackpot solution by SOFTSWISS is designed to run jackpot campaigns in online casinos. Recently the product has been integrated with the Sportsbook Platform to help operators diversify sports betting experience with jackpot promotions.