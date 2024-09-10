Soft2Bet to host a MEGA workshop at SBC Summit Lisbon 2024

Soft2Bet will be hosting an exclusive workshop on Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), during the SBC Summit Lisbon 2024.

Press release.- Soft2Bet will once again be driving thought leadership at the SBC Summit Lisbon with the company hosting a must-attend workshop on Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), the leading gamification solution in igaming.

Senior company leaders will also be taking part in panel discussions on key business trends to look out for in the future and how igaming can maintain sustainable commercial growth whilst balancing regulatory compliance and player protection.

MEGA Workshop

Senior sales manager, Ben Scobie-Trumper, will be hosting an exclusive workshop on Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), Soft2Bet’s revolutionary gamification solution that increases engagement and revenues for our partners. Product manager, Olga Melnyk, will be on-site for deep dives regarding MEGA integration and back-office. Registrations are open to all delegates until 20 September.

What: Soft2Bet MEGA Workshop

Where: SBC Summit Lisbon 2024 – Soft2Bet Stand #C160

When: 25 September 2024, 2.30 PM

Attendees are advised to arrive 10 minutes before the start of the presentation, which will last 30-40 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A session that will provide an opportunity to get into the details of MEGA and why it is the standout gamification solution for igaming operators. The sales team will be on-site for any questions or additional insights. There will also be cocktails from 3.30 PM to close the event.

Soft2Bet panel speakers

Leaders of Tomorrow: the talent, tech and trends of the next decade

Soft2Bet’s chief business development officer Martin Collins will be taking part in a panel on the key talent, tech and trends igaming companies should look out for in the next decade in order to capture audiences, market share and growth.

Where: SBC Summit Lisbon – Conference Room 1

When: 24 September 2024, 12.45 PM

Exploring the Balancing Act: Regulation vs. Player Protection in New Player Acquisition

Soft2Bet general counsel David Yatom Hay will debate how igaming companies can best navigate complex regulatory landscapes and find the balance between compliance, customer acquisition, player protection and driving sustainable commercial growth.