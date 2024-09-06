Soft2Bet Invest wins the “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024” award at SiGMA East Europe

The award celebrates executives and organisations that make significant impacts on the industry through technical innovation, advocacy mentoring, and investments.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has announced that its Soft2Bet Invest venture has won the “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024″ award at this year’s SiGMA East Europe taking place this week in Budapest, Hungary.

The award celebrates executives and organisations that make significant impacts on the industry through technical innovation, advocacy mentoring, and investments. Winning the “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024” award for this category is therefore a fantastic recognition of Sof2Bet’s work and efforts in the field.

Soft2Bet Invest launched a EUR50m igaming Innovation Fund to support innovative igaming and casual gaming companies and provide financial and business support to entrepreneurs. It reaches across the corporate spectrum and is open to growth-stage and/or mature companies that are harnessing pioneering technologies in casual gaming, AI, traffic differentiators, or behavioural-UX analytics.

Launched in 2024, Soft2Bet Invest has already attracted major interest from igaming startups and visionaries wanting to innovate and revolutionise the sector. Its investment bracket ranges from EUR500K to EUR1m per individual project, with the investment strategy to be discussed on a case-by-case basis.

Martin Collins, chief business development officer at Soft2Bet, commented: “Winning this award is highly rewarding since we launched Soft2Bet Invest just this year. It shows the hunger there is among our industry peers for a specialist investment fund that can harness the energy within igaming and turn entrepreneurial dreams into realities. Soft2Bet’s focus has always been innovation, spirit, business, and technology, and this award recognises those qualities. We’re truly delighted to have won it!”