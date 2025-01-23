John Newman conquers Barcelona at 1xBet’s party

The evening’s highlight was the performance of the British singer John Newman.

The company has held an event for partners, The Ark of the Future.

Press release.- On January 20, the global bookmaker 1xBet held an event for partners, The Ark of the Future, in Barcelona, which was a huge success. The event brought together industry leaders and celebrated the synergy of innovative technologies and real art.

The evening’s highlight was the performance of the world-famous British singer John Newman. His powerful voice and fantastic charisma created a show that elicited incredible emotions and will forever remain in the partners’ memories. Newman performed his legendary hits, which were immediately picked up by the party guests.

The event was held in the famous Maritime Museum of Barcelona, located in the historic Royal Shipyards, a significant cultural site in the city. The museum is known for its rich collection of unique maritime exhibits, including a majestic 16th-century galley. Vaulted ceilings and luxurious interior elements complemented the evening’s concept, harmoniously combining the past and the future.

Guests were delighted by the vibrant palette of captivating performances, culminating in the final part – a grandiose light show. Its central element was the legendary galley, embodying the grandeur of historical heritage and bold innovations.

See also: 1xBet to participate in ICE Barcelona and iGB Affiliate exhibitions

The company stated: “The bookmaker cared about the comfort of their partners and prepared exquisite treats, exclusive cocktails, and first-class service. It created the perfect atmosphere for communication, inspiration, and new acquaintances.”

The party set new standards and proved that combining centuries-old traditions and progress can create unforgettable moments. 1xBet thanks all the guests and looks forward to the next meeting.