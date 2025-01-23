Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman to step down

Kirk Hendrick has been chairman of the board for the past two years.

Chairman Kirk Hendrick plans to resign after the upcoming legislative session.

US.- Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) chairman Kirk Hendrick has announced that he will resign after the upcoming legislative session. He was appointed as chairman and executive director of the NGCB in January 2023.

Hendrick made the announcement yesterday (January 22) after a meeting with governor Joe Lombardo. The NGCB said the date for Hendrick’s last day is still to be determined. The legislative session will begin on February 3 and run until June 2025.

Kirk Hendrick was appointed NGCB chair by Governor Lombardo in January 2023. Photo: NGCB

Hendrick said: “I recently had a great conversation with Governor Lombardo, and we discussed how much the board has accomplished since he appointed me as chairman two years ago. We also discussed more to still be accomplished, including the board’s priorities for the legislative session starting next month. Our conversation concluded with me informing the governor of my intention to resign as board chair following the legislative session.

“My announcement today allows Governor Lombardo time to find the next board chair and provides for a smooth transition of leadership. It also allows me to tell all the amazing board agents and employees, as well as Nevada’s gaming industry, citizens and visitors, that I am dedicated to accomplishing much more over the next several months.”

