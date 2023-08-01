Soft2Bet’ secures a B2B licence in Greece

This closely follows the company’s recent acquisition of the Greek B2C License.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has been granted a B2B (A1) Licence in Greece. This closely follows the company’s recent acquisition of the Greek B2C Licence and marks a significant milestone in Soft2Bet’s ongoing expansion and commitment to providing unparalleled gaming experiences in regulated markets across Europe.

The A1 Licence enables Soft2Bet to offer gaming platform services, betting platform services, and games to licenced B2C operators within Greece’s digital gaming ecosystem. This crucial step is a testament to the company’s adherence to international regulatory standards and ability to operate within legal parameters.

This 7-year licence reflects Soft2Bet’s dedication to establishing long-term operations within the Greek market and demonstrates the company’s intent to offer quality services to the local audience. With it, Soft2Bet is enabled to offer supplier services to operators in the Greek market.

David Yatom, Soft2Bet’s general counsel, commented, “Obtaining this licence was a collaborative endeavour. Our interaction with the HGC exemplifies the best of partnerships. This licence is another testament to Soft2Bet’s commitment to expand to further markets and ensure our continued growth. It represents a significant milestone in a series of remarkable achievements Soft2Bet has accomplished in recent months.”

As Soft2Bet continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the industry, the company remains dedicated to enhancing its technological offerings. With a forward-looking approach, Soft2Bet is focused on expanding its B2B engagements, serving not only as a platform provider but also fostering mutually beneficial collaborations.

As they forge ahead, Soft2Bet remains committed to delivering the best possible experience for both our partners and end-users alike. They are proud to extend an invitation to industry professionals who are eager to explore a dynamic and reliable partnership, built on a foundation of excellence and shared success.

