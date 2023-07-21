Soft2Bet at iGB L!ve: Innovative tech and partner celebrations

The company encourages businesses looking to excel in the igaming space to partner with Soft2Bet.

Press release.- Soft2Bet made a significant impact at the 2023 iGB L!ve conference in Amsterdam. As one of the industry’s premier events, iGB L!ve brought together leading names and innovative newcomers, all sharing insights, trends, and projections in the online gaming and affiliate marketing sectors.

Chief commercial officer Gilad Naim had a dynamic presence at the conference. “Our participation in the iGB L!ve was a testament to Soft2Bet’s commitment to fostering strong industry relationships and staying ahead of market trends.

“We are continually evaluating opportunities for expansion into different regulated markets and we can say that we are excited about several potential markets and are looking forward to further global expansion this year. We are guided by the principle of ensuring fair and secure operations, which will continue to underpin our expansion strategy.”

During the conference period, on July 12, Soft2Bet also held its own party, celebrating its partners and friends who joined the provider’s team in Amsterdam. The party, which took place in the magical atmosphere of the Fabrique des Lumieres museum, made a lasting impression on the guests.

The immersive show – a combination of music and the video mapping projection on the walls and floor – made Dali’s and other artists’ paintings seem to come alive. This experience was organically continued in a neon show of acrobats and dancers who immersed the audience in a phantasmagoria of images. Among other attractions, the Shisha zone just outside the museum was especially popular, hosting a relaxed atmosphere for next-level networking.

The party had become a huge success before it even began: Soft2Bet had to expand the guest list from the planned 300 people to 500 due to huge demand. And after the party, people were talking about nothing but it – the best testament to its overwhelming success.

Soft2Bet leverages events like iGB L!ve not only to gain insights and network with industry players, but also to showcase its innovative and customizable platform solutions, unique gamification engine, and other parts of its comprehensive product kit. The company encourages businesses looking to excel in the igaming space to partner with Soft2Bet for an engaging and customer-focused approach to B2B iGaming solutions.

