Soft2Bet joins forces with leading Jackpot and multiplayer solutions provider, BeyondPlay

Cutting-edge platform provider will boost its gamification solutions with several new and in-demand features in a new collaboration.

Press release.- Soft2Bet will enhance its products by introducing breakthrough features and capabilities developed through a partnership with BeyondPlay.

BeyondPlay provides a multifunctional jackpot tool for comprehensive jackpot management and captivating multiplayer software that transforms solitary game rooms into engaging multiplayer entertainment experiences within a community.

This is a highly-anticipated and desirable opportunity for Soft2Bet to enhance the gaming experience of its customers, with the introduction of several new and exciting features to its products. There is no doubt that this collaboration will help Soft2Bet significantly enhance player engagement and gain deeper insights into its player community.

Soft2Bet’s director of Gaming and Business Development, Daniel Mitton remarked: ”We look forward to elevating the quality of our offering with new and exciting content. By teaming with BeyondPlay, we are leveraging each other’s strengths to deliver the best content-driven and premium iGaming experience for players worldwide.”

BeyondPlay’s COO, Jacqui Gatt-Ryhed, added: “ We are thrilled to collaborate with Soft2Bet as an early adopter of both the BeyondPlay products. With a shared approach towards intensifying the player experience and boosting player engagement, we are confident that our partnership with Soft2Bet will be a successful one.”

See also: Soft2Bet expands into Greece: Seizing opportunities in the growing igaming market