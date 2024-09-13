Soft2Bet celebrates its 8th anniversary with gala dinner and party in Budapest

The igaming provider has celebrated its anniversary in Hungary’s Museum of National Arts.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has celebrated its 8th anniversary and the success of its collaborative partnerships with more than 300 guests, at a Royal Gala Dinner in Hungary’s Museum of National Arts. The company also announced three lucky winners of prizes worth €88,888.

The Main Gala Dinner gathered Sof2Bet’s partners and friends from Europe, Latin America and North America turning one night of art into a special festive occasion with an exclusive show programme, and performances from the talented singer Imany and well-known DJ Hugel.

The following day, Soft2Bet hosted a Royal Garden Party at the Botaniq Castle of Tura, featuring a variety of activities, including a tennis tournament with the grand prize being two tickets to the Roland-Garros tennis tournament. “Our guests enjoyed wine and tea tasting ceremonies, a DJ, and performances by Italian singers, all contributing to a unique atmosphere for networking, relaxation, and a memorable experience,” stated the company.

To mark this event, Soft2Bet also rewarded three lucky winners with a total prize of €88,888, split into three amounts: €55,555 for first place, €22,222 for second place, and €11,111 for third place.

In his speech, Soft2Bet CEO and founder Uri Poliavich emphasised that Soft2Bet keeps the spirit of entrepreneurship with which it started in 2016 and, as the group launches the Soft2Bet Invest igaming Innovation Fund, that “startups are the future” of the igaming industry.

“We were all at the beginning of our journey once,” Uri added, “and that is why we launched Soft2Bet Invest: only startups can energise an industry that is demanding growth and innovation”, he said.

Oksana Tsyhankova, chief marketing officer at Soft2Bet, commented: “Today more than ever the entrepreneurial spirit needs support and to be believed in and as we bring together more than 300 of our partners, we celebrate innovation, visionary thinking and new perspectives on the industry!”

The two-day party was also a great opportunity to celebrate Soft2Bet Invest winning the “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024” prize at the SiGMA East Europe Awards.

Soft2Bet Invest is a €50m igaming Innovation Fund that launched earlier this year to support innovative igaming and casual gaming companies and provide financial and business support to entrepreneurs. The firm said that “winning the Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024 confirms Soft2Bet’s consistent role in developing and contributing to the industry’s excellence and spirit of partnership.”