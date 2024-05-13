Sky Vegas sponsors ITV’s The Fortune Hotel

The brand has been named the main sponsor of the primetime reality show.

UK.- ITV has named Sky Vegas the main sponsor of the new prime-time reality show The Fortune Hotel. Inspired by The Traitors, the series runs from 12 to 23 May at 9pm on ITV.

The show is set in a 5-star Caribbean resort, where contestants must “work in pairs to compete against other hotel guests and get their hands on a briefcase containing a life-changing amount of money (£250,000). Sky Vegas will get 80 accreditations per episode over the two-week period. It will get 10 bumpers around free streaming content on the ITVX and STV Player, including website and mobile apps.

Meanwhile, Sky Vegas has the rights to include The Fortune Hotel logo and reference to the sponsorship across its own platforms.

It said: “The Fortune Hotel has the potential to be the next big TV hit, and we are incredibly excited that we are going to be a part of this new show with ITV.”

Bhav Chandrani, director of BE Studios, added: “Our customers enjoy fun and entertaining games, so this sponsorship opportunity just made sense. We’re looking forward to watching the show and enjoying all of its twists and turns with the rest of the nation. It’s brilliant to be bringing a brand new format to screens and The Fortune Hotel is real ‘shout-at-the-telly’ fun. It’s going to be full of twists and turns as we get to watch the gameplay unfold.”

Meanwhile, Rank Group’s Mecca Bingo brand has launched its Loose Women-themed scratchcards as part of its deal with ITV. Developed by the supplier G Games, the cards are branded Loose Change and are sure to prove controversial amid tightening scrutiny of gambling in the UK market. Prizes go up to £250,000.