Mecca Bingo launches Loose Women scratchcards

The new product is a partnership with ITV.

UK.- Rank Group’s Mecca Bingo brand has launched its Loose Women-themed scratchcards as part of its deal with the British broadcaster ITV. Developed by the supplier G Games, the cards are branded Loose Change and are sure to prove controversial amid tightening scrutiny of gambling in the UK market. Prizes go up to £250,000.

G Games CCO Helen Walton said: “We are absolutely delighted to have worked with two such amazing brands. Loose Women and Mecca are both iconic brands in the UK and we hope that players are going to really enjoy playing these vibrant and fun scratchcards and the chance to win some really massive prizes.”

Robert Lee, head of MeccaBingo.com, said: “We’re excited to be working with ITV and the Loose Women team enhancing our existing gaming offering to the show’s fans. Choosing G Games, one of the market leaders in this genre, to deliver the content for us was an easy decision. The new scratchcards will enable players to enjoy a game with their favourite panel show whenever they want.”

ITV Studios Global Partnerships SVP Gaming Steve Watling said: “We are pleased to see the Loose Women brand partnership with Mecca Bingo grow with the addition of these great new games. The approach of branded games together with sponsorship of the show brings the association alive for viewers and players alike. We look forward to seeing all the games live on Mecca.”