Sky Racing World to distribute Italian horseracing live in US

US.- Sky Racing World has announced it will distribute horseracing live from Italy to the US as part of an agreement with Epiqa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Snaitech Group. The agreement includes both thoroughbred and harness racing.

Snaitech Group’s Ippodromo Snai San Siro in Milan will be included in the deal. The Spring Thoroughbred season in Milan begins in April and runs until July. The simulcast will also broadcast races from Florence, Follonica, Livorno, Milan, Montecatini, Sassari, Albenga, Chilivani, Padova, Taranto, and Foggia.

Sky Racing World will broadcast the races each morning on its app, website, and betting sites. US fans will also be able to access pari-mutuel wagering B-pools on the ADW sites via Premier Gateway International. Through a partnership between Sky Racing World and Racing and Sports, customers will also have access to past performances, racing data, and tipping guides.

XB Net expands horseracing content

XB Net, a provider of North American horseracing content, has expanded its portfolio with the addition of harness racing. It will include content through a deal with New York’s Yonkers Raceway, which hosts events such as the Yonkers Trot, the Art Rooney Pace and the Messenger Stakes.

The deal continues the cooperation between the horseracing content provider and the New York Racing Association’s (NYRA) content management solutions subsidiary (NCMS). They will share content rights, data, odds and signals from a host of horseracing venues.