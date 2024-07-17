When you visit casinos in the US, notably Las Vegas, you’ll notice lots of places that have double and triple zero roulette tables. Both of these are types of American roulette, and one big problem that many players have with them is that the house edge is significantly higher than European roulette.

The good news, however, is that it’s still possible to find single zero roulette in some casinos. Single zero roulette has around half the house edge that you’ll have to deal with when you play double and triple zero roulette, which means that you’ll also get higher payouts compared to the odds of it happening if you successfully pick the right number. However, you should know the rules of your game before you start playing.

In this complete guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know about playing single zero roulette. We’ll cover strategies you can use to increase your chances of winning, and you will also learn about the rules, house edge, and more.

The Single Zero Roulette Wheel

The main difference between the double zero and single zero roulette wheel is that in the latter, you will see 0 and 00 opposite each other. Since you only have one zero in single zero roulette, the 0 will appear in green at one end of the wheel.

When you place a bet in roulette, the dealer will spin the wheel. The ball will land on one of the numbers, and if this is within your bet, you’ll then win a payout.

Single Zero Roulette Layout

The single zero roulette wheel features a 0 in green; the rest of the numbers are then black and red, with alternating colors spanning throughout the wheel. However, if you thought that the numbers were in chronological order on the wheel, you were mistaken. 26 stands to the left, and 32 is on the right.

Odd and even numbers are distributed equally throughout the wheel. Because of this, it can be very difficult to predict a specific number that the wheel will land on (hence why all single numbers have the same odds).

The black and red numbers are also supposed to be distributed evenly throughout. For this reason, some of the basic knowledge you learn from double and triple zero roulette will translate to single zero – but the wheel layout will not.

Single zero roulette wheels should also be weighted the same throughout, meaning that you should have an even chance of winning.

The table, meanwhile, is much easier to understand. You’ll see a zero at one end, and the rest of the numbers will then go in rows of three from one through 36. Each one will have the same color that it does on the wheel. You mainly use the table to place your bets, and it doesn’t impact your chances of winning.

Single Zero Roulette Payouts

Single zero roulette can provide a better chance of winning, albeit marginally. This is because the payouts are the same as double and triple zero roulette, despite the odds being slightly shorter in single zero roulette.

All single-number bets in single zero roulette will pay you out at the same odds: 35/1. This includes if you bet on a zero and the ball lands on this. For every bet in single zero roulette, you have a house edge of 2.7%. This is much lower than American roulette, which – by contrast – is 5.26%.

When you receive a payout in single zero roulette, similar rules apply as they do elsewhere. You will receive not just your profits, but also the stake that you wagered. If you bet on red/black, for example, this is normally evens odds (i.e. 1/1). So, wagering $50 would return $100 (your $50 stake and $50 in profits).

On the other hand, losing bets will not return your stake or any payout. Let’s now look more closely at the specific odds for single zero roulette.

Here are the actual payouts you get for each bet in single zero roulette:

Single number: 35/1

Two numbers: 17/1

Three numbers: 11/1

Four numbers: 8/1

Six numbers: 5/1

Columns and dozens: 2/1

18 numbers: 1/1 (EVS)

Single Zero Roulette Odds

The odds of landing on a single number in single zero roulette are 36/1. However, because of the house edge, you’ll only get paid out at 35/1. This is different from double zero roulette, where you get paid at 35/1 but the actual odds are 37/1.

Meanwhile, the odds when you bet on two numbers are technically 17.5/1. However, as you saw in the previous section, your actual payout is 17/1.

Now that you know the actual payouts, let’s look at the actual what the actual odds are for single zero roulette:

Three numbers: 11.33/1

Four numbers: 8.25/1

Six numbers: 5.17/1

Columns and dozens: 2.08/1

18 numbers and other even bets: 1.01/1

The differences are marginal, but they will still make a difference to your profits – especially if you win big. In essence, you can think of these as something similar to a transaction fee that you might pay when spending money in a different currency. You should also pay more attention to the payouts; odds are simply for probability purposes.

Single Zero Roulette Wheel Layout vs. Double and Triple Zero

When playing any form of roulette, it’s a good idea to think about the differences in the wheel layouts. Compared to the single zero roulette wheel, the double zero wheel has 0 at one end of the table and 00 at the other. Meanwhile, triple zero roulette has the three zeros together. Sometimes, however, you’ll see one of the zeros replaced with a casino logo (it means the same thing, though).

Double zero and triple zero roulette wheels often have less even distribution compared to single zero wheels, which – depending on your playing style – can be a good or bad thing.

When we look at the tables, there isn’t a huge difference compared to what you’ll find in single zero roulette. The zeros are at the same end in double zero roulette as what you will see in single zero roulette.

Things are slightly different with triple zero roulette. The two zeros that you see in double zero roulette are next to each other, while the 000 is on top of both of these in an arrow. In each game, the table has the same role as it would in single zero roulette.

How to Play Single Zero Roulette

Playing single zero roulette is quite similar to other forms of poker, even if the odds and wheels are different. To place a bet in single zero roulette, you need to put your chips in the place(s) that resemble the number(s) you want to wager on.

After you’ve placed your bet, the dealer will spin the wheel. If you correctly predict the outcome, you will then receive a payout based on the bet that you placed. The rules are pretty universal for single zero roulette both online and when you go to casinos, and if you’ve already played American roulette, you can use some of your knowledge to help you make better decisions with this game.

Single Zero Roulette Rules

The rules for single zero roulette are quite easy to understand, even if some casinos might have their own guidelines for certain things. Here’s a rundown of the most important ones you need to consider.

If the wheel lands on 0, all bets that haven’t got that will lose by default.

When playing single zero roulette, the wheel and table should have 37 numbers: 0 and then 1 through 36.

Like other types of roulettes, odds are fixed. Payouts will only vary in amounts depending on how much you wager, but they will always be paid out at the same fixed fractions. So, for example, you’ll always receive 35/1 returns on your original stake for single-number bets.

Single Zero Roulette Strategies

Roulette is very much a luck-based game, and it’s pretty much impossible to win all of the time. However, you can increase your chances of winning if you’re a little more strategic. You’re already ahead of your competition because you’ve learned the different rules, odds, and payouts as well.

Here are some other things you can implement to improve your chances of winning in single zero roulette.

Start With the Easy Bets to Learn

There are so many different types of bets you can try in single zero roulette, and knowing where to start is sometimes difficult. Before you move on to more complex strategies, such as the James Bond and Martingale techniques, start with the user-friendly options. For example, you can try red/black betting. You simply need to pick a color, and if the wheel lands on any number within this color, you’ll win. The odds are only 1/1, but it’s at least useful for getting started and gaining momentum.

Other easy bets to learn include three-number street bets and betting on two numbers. You can bet on multiple numbers between four and 12, but you should understand the wheel and everything works. Otherwise, you’re taking a wild guess.

Another bet you can try is odd/even numbers, where you bet on odd or even numbers. This pays out the same as red/black bets.

Observe Previous Rounds

It’s easy to think there’s a “best roulette strategy”, but the truth is that none of them will guarantee a win each time. Every game is different, and you will also probably lose more often than you win. However, you can increase your chances of winning by observing previous rounds.

Look at where the wheel has landed and think about the chances of different occurrences, such as whether it’ll land on red or black or an odd/even number. While this won’t guarantee success, you will have a better chance of predicting what comes next.

Your Full Guide to Playing Single Zero Roulette

Single zero roulette, also known as European roulette, is one of the most popular variations to play. It’s not hard to see why, either; the lower house edge means that while payouts are the same as double and triple zero roulette, the probability of each thing happening is marginally higher.

Now that you’ve read this guide, you should have a better understanding of single zero roulette and how to play it. You should also know about the rules, wheel layout, and odds. All that’s left for you to do is start playing.

