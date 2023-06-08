Simplicity is key with BGaming’s crypto game Limbo XY

Limbo XY offers an engaging and customisable player experience.

Press release.- iGaming content provider BGaming has strengthened its crypto offering with the new casual game Limbo XY. The studio’s latest release invites players to combine strategy with luck for the chance to win big, with an impressive €250,000 max win.

With a design grounded in simplicity, gripping gameplay and an electrifying soundtrack, Limbo XY offers an engaging and customisable player experience.

Crash game fans can choose their own bet amount and target multiplier and a prize is awarded when the value chosen is less than that on which the game stops.

In this game, there are options to choose a bet behaviour, to stop the game at a specified profit or loss, and to view winning probability at the current value of a target multiplier.

This new addition to BGaming’s crypto offering has now launched for a general release, after a successful exclusive period on Digitain’s platform.

Yulia Aliakseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to announce the general launch of Limbo XY. After a flying start, we can’t wait to see it grow in popularity for a wider audience of players.

“BGaming’s games are player-driven and with the chance to choose their own multiplier and bet amounts, they can play for bigger wins by implementing their own strategy.”

See also: BGaming announces further LatAm expansion by teaming up with platform provider Dotworkers