SimplePlay has launched a new table game: Roulette

Press release.- SimplePlay has announced the release of a new table game, the classic roulette.

The dealer spins the wheel and a ball in the opposite direction. Then, players can place bets and guess the number of the pocket the ball is going to land on.

This new SimplePlay launch joins other table games such as “Beauty and Gorilla King”, a mini-game where players are tasked with helping Gorilla King navigate a tower to rescue his captured love, Beauty.

The tower is filled with hidden squares, some of which contain beauties and others, deadly hunters. Players start at the bottom of the tower and must uncover squares to reveal either beauties, which allow them to move up and increase their winnings, or hunters, which cause them to lose all their winnings and start a new round.

The goal is to reach the top of the tower to win big rewards. Players can choose to continue their ascent and win more or leave with their accumulated winnings at any point.