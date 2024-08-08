SimplePlay launches a new table game: Beauty and Gorilla King

The goal of the game is to reach the top of the tower to win big rewards

SimplePlay’s latest game takes players to save the Beauty by avoiding deadly hunters.

Press release.- SimplePlay has launched a new mini-game, “Beauty and Gorilla King” where players are tasked with helping Gorilla King navigate a tower to rescue his captured love, Beauty.

The tower is filled with hidden squares, some of which contain beauties and others, deadly hunters. Players start at the bottom of the tower and must uncover squares to reveal either beauties, which allow them to move up and increase their winnings, or hunters, which cause them to lose all their winnings and start a new round.

The goal is to reach the top of the tower to win big rewards. Players can choose to continue their ascent and win more or leave with their accumulated winnings at any point.

This new SimplePlay launch joins others such as Thay HiLO, a Thai version of Sic Bo. The game features a dice cup and three dice. Players place chips on various betting options before the countdown ends. For each roll of the dice, players must predict the outcome of the three dice.

It also comes with more than 36 bet options, meanwhile, different game results can lead to multiple bet options to win. Choosing multiple options gives players greater winning chances. And, dealers would get changed to wearing traditional Thai costumes, giving a greater Thai flavour.