Simplebet registers 75% growth in NBA micro-betting

The company has reported $325m in bets throughout the NBA season.

US.- Micro-betting products firm Simplebet has reported $325m in bets across its operator partner base during the NBA season through its in-play NBA markets. That’s approximately 75 per cent growth compared to the previous season. The number of bets has reached close to 13m.

Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua said: “We were thrilled to witness the growth of fan engagement throughout this NBA season. Our commitment to providing innovative in-play betting options has allowed users to interact with the game in real time, predicting their favourite players’ next moves on the hardwood.

“With NBA TV ratings rising this season, it’s logical that in-play betting has contributed to an enhanced viewing experience. The significant growth we’ve seen underscores the demand for our micro-betting products, and we look forward to continuing to deepen the in-play experience for NBA fans everywhere.”

In April, Simplebet named Andre Bessette as its chief product officer. Bessette has been part of the company for five years, most recently as VP of product. He also held roles at DraftKings and Capital One.