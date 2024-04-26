Simplebet appoints Andre Bessette as chief product officer

Bessette will be responsible for driving product innovation.

US.- Simplebet has named Andre Bessette as its chief product officer. Bessette has been part of the company for five years, most recently as VP of product. He also held roles at DraftKings and Capital One.

Simplebet COO Mark Nerenberg said: “Andre has played a key role at Simplebet for the last five years and we are delighted to appoint him as Chief Product Officer. We have ambitious plans to expand our offerings over the next 12-18 months, and promoting Andre to CPO shows our commitment to winning with product, technology, and innovation.”

Bessette commented: ”I’m thrilled to be appointed chief product officer here at Simplebet, where we have already enjoyed a fantastic five years of growth and groundbreaking new product launches. The development of our live betting products is something that we’ve only scratched the surface of with our micro market leadership to date. It’s an exciting time to expand that live betting leadership to new product lines and give sports bettors the top-tier live betting experience that has been lacking to date in the US market.”

Simplebet was named Official Sports Betting Innovation Partner for LIV Golf in July 2023. The firm distributes LIV Golf’s real-time competition data to sports betting operators and media platforms. Operators offer in-play wagers during LIV Golf events.