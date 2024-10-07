Shape Games signs long-term agreement with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

One of the largest tribal operators in the U.S. to leverage Kambi Group division Shape Games’ front-end development capabilities across its sportsbook and icasino operations.

Press release.- Shape Games, a provider of front-end solutions to the betting and gaming industry and part of the Kambi Group, has agreed to a long-term front-end services partnership with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (Choctaw Nation), one of the largest Indian Nations in the United States.

The partnership will see Shape Games supply Choctaw Nation with its fully managed front-end services and extensive suite of customer engagement solutions, supporting Choctaw in delivering superior product journeys and user experiences across both sportsbook and icasino through its best-in-class, fully native technology.

Choctaw Nation owns a selection of gaming and hospitality destinations throughout southeastern Oklahoma – including its flagship resort located near the Texas border and in close proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with a population of more than eight million people – and joins several existing Kambi sportsbook partners such as BetCity, BetWarrior, Paf and Svenska Spel in leveraging Shape Games’ market-leading front-end services.

Martin Mouroux Dam, managing director at Shape Games, said: “We are excited to begin working in close partnership with the Choctaw Nation, who have a clear track record in developing successful digital businesses while creating unforgettable gaming and sports betting experiences for their valuable customers.

“The agreement represents a real milestone for Shape Games, extending our presence in the Americas with a hugely recognizable and successful operator. Trust is paramount in tribal partnerships, and we look forward to delivering a best-in-class gaming experience promoting long-term sustainable revenues for the Choctaw Nation.”

Chris Scrivner, executive director of Gaming and Hospitality, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, said: “We are delighted to be enhancing our customer acquisition and retention capabilities in partnership with Shape Games.

“Shape Games’ commitment to offering seamless and engaging user experiences and proven delivery in both the sports betting and icasino spaces aligns with our own, making them an ideal partner as we continue our growth trajectory.”