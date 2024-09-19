Shape Games signs sportsbook front-end services agreement with Paf
Paf becomes the latest Kambi partner to leverage Kambi Group company Shape Games’ UX and UI services, harnessing Shape Games’ native sportsbook software development kit.
Press release.- Shape Games, a provider of front-end solutions to the betting and gaming industry and part of the Kambi Group, has agreed on a long-term partnership with Paf, one of the leading operators in the Nordics.
Under the terms of the deal – delivered via Shape Games’ next-generation sportsbook software development kit (SDK) – Paf will gain access to Shape’s full suite of UX development and player engagement services, leveraging Shape Games’ front-end expertise to enhance its user interface and unlock superior product journeys.
The agreement sees Paf become the latest Kambi partner to leverage Shape Games’ highly customisable front-end technology and extensive customer engagement suite, joining operators including BetCity, betJACK, BetWarrior and Svenska Spel.
Martin Mouroux Dam, managing director at Shape Games, said: “We are delighted to have put pen to paper on this partnership with Paf, collaborating on compelling user journeys with one of Europe’s leading operators via our next-generation sportsbook SDK.
“Paf was Kambi’s first customer signing back in 2010, and it is a fantastic landmark for Shape Games to have deepened the Kambi Group’s relationship with one of its most long-standing customers.”
Sara Björk-Södergård, chief information officer at Paf, said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance the products and services we offer to our customers. Partnering with Shape Games to boost our customer engagement capabilities with their fully-native front-end technology was a natural choice.
“We look forward to working closely with Shape Games as we deliver a top class betting experience for our customers”.