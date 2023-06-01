Shape Games and Kambi-powered LMG Gaming agree multi-year partnership

Shape Games will provide its award-winning native front-end on top of Kambi’s sportsbook.

Shape Games and LMG Gaming partner to deliver best-in-class customer experiences in Puerto Rico.

Press release.- Shape Games, a betting and gaming industry’s provider of front-end solutions and part of the Kambi Group has signed a long-term agreement with Kambi partner LMG Gaming, one of the leading operators in Puerto Rico.

Under the terms of the multi-year deal, Shape Games will provide its award-winning native front-end on top of Kambi’s sportsbook to deliver best-in-class customer experiences for LMG Gaming’s ApuestaPR brand.

The partnership with LMG Gaming, owned by Puerto Rican media company Liberman Media Group, follows an agreement between Shape Games and US-facing operator Wagr, recently acquired by Yahoo. In Q1 2023 Shape Games also agreed to a partnership with Betsson Group in Canada.

Morten Tonnesen, chief commercial officer at Shape Games, said: “We are very pleased to have sealed this partnership with LMG Gaming, an agreement which sees us continue to build on our commercial momentum as part of the Kambi Group.

“Having recently signed partnerships with operators including Betsson Group and Wagr, we are excited to work closely with LMG Gaming to help create memorable customer experiences through the delivery of our fully native front-end technology.”

Winter Horton, partner at LMG Gaming, said: “After extensive research, it was clear that Shape Games was the best-in-class partner for our front end. We are very happy with our partnership and excited to deliver the most feature-rich and easy-to-use customer interface in the industry to our clients.”