Kambi Group repurchase of shares during 17 May 2023 – 23 May 2023

Kambi Group has repurchased 82,500 shares in May to boost shareholder value and increase flexibility.

Press release.- Kambi Group has during the period 17 May 2023 to 23 May 2023 repurchased a total of 82,500 shares as part of the share buyback programme, within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 30 June 2022.

The objective of the buyback is to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure, for example as consideration for an acquisition or upon exercise of share options by employees under Share Option Plans. The programme was carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules.

During the period 17 May 2023 to 23 May 2023, Kambi repurchased a total of 82,500 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 222.60 SEK. From the programme start on 3 May until and including 23 May, Kambi has repurchased a total of 281,976 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 210.43 SEK per share.

During the period 17 May 2023 until 23 May 2023, shares in Kambi have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 23 May 2023, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 805,476 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297.

For information about all transactions carried out under the buyback programme, please see Nasdaq Stockholm’s website, https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

Information on the buybacks is available on Kambi’s website, https://www.kambi.com/investors/share-information/.