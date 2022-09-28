SCCG Management partners with sports analytics platform Athstat

The investment and management company will use Athstat’s technology to provide data solutions for companies in the gaming industry.

US.- The investment and management company SCCG Management has partnered with the sports analytics platform Athstat, which allows storing and analysis of match-day data. SCCG will use this technology to provide data solutions for companies in the gaming industry.

SCCG Management founder and CEO Stephen Crystal said: “We are very excited to move forward with Athstat. Their platform has limitless potential and will set a new standard for data management platforms across all industries. The gaming industry is driven by data and we are excited to introduce a platform built by one of the most elite data scientists in the space!”

Athstat co-founder and COO Kisset Chirengende commented: “We are delighted to be taking this next step in the growth of our company with an industry leader like SCCG. We are thrilled, and grateful to Stephen Crystal and his team for the opportunity and look forward to what’s ahead.”

SCCG Management recently announced a deal with the micro-betting platform Score No Score. It also signed an agreement with remote gaming server PDX Slots to provide advisory, business, and development services.