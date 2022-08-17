SCCG Management signs deal with remote gaming server PDX Slots 

The investment and management company will provide advisory, business, and development services to PDX Slots’ North American operations.

US.- The investment and management company SCCG Management has signed an agreement with remote gaming server PDX Slots to provide advisory, business, and development services for its North American operations.

SCCG founder and CEO Stephen Crystal said: “We are very excited to partner with PDX Slots, their RGS solution is scalable and easy to build on, empowering developers to create games focused on optimizing retention in the regulated icasino market. We have a great presence in the online casino industry at SCCG. Our best-in-class resources and services, paired with PDX’s product, will fill a major gap in this growing industry.”

PDX Slots CEO Chris Housel added: “SCCG was a natural fit with our aligned goal of launching the next generation of retention oriented content in the North American market. Together we’re excited to help new studios go-live and to help operators better engage their players.”

Sports gamification company Low6 recently signed a partnership with SCCG Management to enable it to use the firm’s help in sourcing and facilitating sports betting operators that want to use its technology.

SCCG Management has also signed a deal with licensing service company, Innovum Technologies. The companies will launch InnovaLinq, a platform that simplifies licence application, renewal and reporting processes for the igaming and sports wagering industries.