SCCG Management signs partnership with micro-betting platform Score No Score

US.- The investment and management company SCCG Management has announced a partnership with the micro-betting platform Score No Score. SCCG will provide, business development and advisory services to the company.

Score No Score allows users to bet tokens on micro-bets, for example, if there will be a run scored in a given inning, or whether a football drive will result in points. Players swipe left or right when the outcome is in doubt and then have the option to double the bet one time during the current drive or half inning. The odds are created in real-time by players.

Anna Nelson, founder of Score No Score said: “We are very pleased to be working with the top consulting group in the gaming industry. We met with SCCG in the early stages of developing the app and we are thrilled to take the next step.

“I would not consider myself a huge sports fan but my family loves sports – watching games with my husband became so much more enjoyable when we made side bets on whether a team will score on a given inning or drive. I was inspired to share this newfound love for watching sports with the world and we are very excited to have SCCG guide us into the market.”

Founder and CEO of SCCG Management Stephen Crystal added: “As sports betting expands across North America, we look for systems and technologies that satisfy the growing demand for micro betting platforms. We are excited to join forces with Score No Score and bring an alternative way to enhance the watching experience for sports fans everywhere.”

SCCG Management has signed an agreement with remote gaming server PDX Slots to provide advisory, business, and development services for its North American operations. Low6 also signed a partnership with SCCG Management to enable it to use the firm’s help in sourcing and facilitating sports betting operators that want to use its technology.