Ruzanna Elchyan, BetConstruct: “The B.F.T.H. Arena Awards has become a platform for game developers to showcase their talent”

Interview.- Ruzanna Elchyan, head of gaming operations at BetConstruct, shared insights about the upcoming Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards. The event will take place on December 13.

The B.F.T.H. Arena Awards has now reached its third edition, which is a significant milestone, to say the least. What unique strategies or elements have been key to sustaining and growing the success of the Awards over the past two editions?

Reaching the third edition of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is indeed a key achievement. One of our standout initiatives was being the first to introduce awards specifically for bespoke and branded games, challenging game developers to create something unique for the awards.

Our focus on showcasing truly innovative games and the talent behind them, combined with a platform where developers can present their distinctive creations, has helped the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards stand out in the market.

With two editions of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards now under your belt and the third soon on its way, how do you believe the Awards have impacted the industry? What differentiating factors continue to set it apart from other events?

The B.F.T.H. Arena Awards has become a platform for game developers to showcase their talent, create something unique, and present great games to players. Not only does this provide recognition, but it also encourages innovation and creativity within the gaming community.

What sets these awards apart is their focus on bespoke games and the Ortak initiative. This fosters an aura of collaboration that benefits the industry at large. Think of it as the ultimate synergy of igaming, crypto, and Web3. This year, with 16 different categories, we continue to highlight exceptional talent and celebrate the accomplishments of game developers in a way that is distinct from other events. Moreover, there are new Ortak-related categories that are unique to Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0.

We’ve seen Ortak play a bigger part in these events. Could you elaborate on this and explain how that role impacts the trajectory?

The Ortak platform introduces exciting new opportunities for game providers and operators. It was first announced back in December 2023 at the very first B.F.T.H. Arena Awards and has since evolved into a standalone project that features a big range of NFT collections from game providers like Pragmatic Play, CreedRoomz, Wazdan, Tom Horn Gaming, Aviatrix and more.

It allows them to engage new audiences by creating their own NFT marketplaces under the Ortak platform and offer unique, collectable NFTs to their players. Speaking of which, players who acquire NFTs through Ortak can unlock exclusive content and special features within games, taking their gaming experience to the next level.

Recently, Ortak has rolled out a white-label solution that caters to a wider B2B audience. This innovative approach not only broadens the potential for business growth but also enhances player engagement, offering a unique way for players to interact with the games they love.

There are a number of new Ortak-related categories this time around. What was the basis for putting these categories together?

At the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards in July 2024, the first-ever NFT collection was launched live from the stage, inspired by the newly released First Balloon game by PopOK Gaming. We received positive feedback and strong interest, and over 30 casino games have been listed on Ortak.me since then. To further engage participants and to enhance excitement, we decided to introduce new Ortak-related categories. Among these are the Best Ortak Casino Game, Best Ortak Live Casino Game, Best Ortak Slot Game, and Best Ortak Crash Game categories. Each one is designed to highlight the exceptional games and contributions within the Ortak ecosystem.

All entries submitted to Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena 3.0 in the Best Ortak Casino Game, Best Ortak Live Casino Game, Best Ortak Slot Game, and Best Ortak Crash Game must-have games as NFT collections live on Ortak.me platform ahead of the submission deadline to be featured in the nominations. The collection can be sold out before the new Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena 3.0 announcement.

We have also introduced the Ortak Assigned Rewards which include the Highest Value Ortak Collection, Highest Turnover Ortak Collection, Most Valued Ortak NFT, Top Ortak Collector, and Best Ortak of the Year categories. By the way, these categories will have winners assigned by the Ortak Committee separately.

We will reveal the winners in a grandiose showdown on December 13 at the InterContinental in Ras Al Khaimah, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!

What developments will we see in the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards framework when it comes to Ortak’s involvement?

Within the third edition of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards, both branded and regular games are eligible for nomination. Top-performing games from around the world can now be part of Ortak and have the opportunity to win one of the prestigious awards. This development expands the scope of the competition and highlights the diverse range of exceptional games within the Ortak ecosystem.

As you prepare for the third edition of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards, what new innovations, categories, or features can we expect? How have you expanded or refined the event compared to previous editions?

To celebrate innovation in virtual reality and 3D spaces within the Fastexverse platform, we have introduced two new categories: Best YoCerebrum Casino Space and Best YoCerebrum Casino Game. Operators can now create virtual environments within the YoCerebrum metaverse and offer casino games on the www.fastexverse.com platform.

Recognising the significance of new startups and gamification, we have also added the Best Innovative Gamification Feature and Rising Star Provider categories.

After hosting the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards multiple times, what specific characteristics do you believe have become its hallmark in the industry?

One of the key features of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is the agility in developing games, which involves leveraging in-house technology, graphical assets, and mathematical models. This capability allows for rapid game creation, fostering quick adaptation and innovation.

Additionally, the Awards is distinguished by its diverse range of themed games and a strong emphasis on providing tailored content to operators. Not only that, the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is an ever-evolving concept that adapts to the newest trends, setting its own standards along the way. Basically, it is an incubator for creativity and novel ideas. These factors collectively make the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards a distinct event.

Could you share some of the key challenges the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards have faced throughout their lifespan? How have these challenges shaped your approach, and what key learnings have emerged?

One of the key challenges that the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards has faced is introducing Awards for the first time, and secondly, managing expectations and keeping the bar high.

Introducing Awards for bespoke and branded games required significant effort to ensure everything was in place for a successful launch. Despite these challenges, our commitment to showcasing exceptional games and delivering value to the industry has remained a driving force behind the Awards.

How do you see the Awards evolving in the rapidly changing landscape of the igaming industry?

As the igaming industry evolves rapidly, the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards will adapt by embracing emerging trends and innovations. While our core focus will remain on recognising and celebrating excellence, we will also introduce new categories and features to reflect industry growth.

We plan to highlight advancements in technology, such as virtual reality and blockchain integration. The Awards will continue to be a key platform for celebrating and driving progress within the igaming community.