SBC Lisbon recap through BetConstruct’s eyes

The company reflected on its recent presence at the event held in Lisbon, Portugal.

Press release.- SBC Summit 2024, one of the igaming’s hottest events, has ended on a high note, and BetConstruct is still buzzing with energy. In keeping with tradition, the company brought along its innovations to the expo and revved up the crowd with trailblazing products and solutions.

As part of the SBC Summit Lisbon, BetConstruct Co-Founder Vigen Badalyan met and engaged in insightful discussions with Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC Gaming. They were joined by Pedro Reis, Portugal’s Minister of Economy, adding further significance to the exchange.

The event itself was a smashing success, attracting more than 450+ speakers, 25,000 iGaming industry representatives and 600+ companies attending.

Introducing The Last Battle

Among the highlights of SBC Summit Lisbon was BetConstruct’s The Last Battle – a novel loyalty system developed to revolutionise player engagement in the industry. Catering to both entrant and established operators, the Last Battle boosts engagement and maximizes retention through fully customized loyalty programs.

The new venture was met with positive feedback from attendees and is continuously being developed to include further functionalities.

Finishing off with the Infinity Party

The Final flourish of SBC Summit Lisbon came in the form of the Infinity Party, gathering more than 5000 attendees and turning things up a notch with world-renowned artists, non-stop music, and fun. It was the perfect conclusion to an epic event.

See also: BetConstruct uncovers many state-of-the-art projects

Returning home with an Award

Concurrent to SBC Summit Lisbon, BetConstruct participated in the 2024 SBC Awards, earning the Industry Innovation of the Year Award. The company’s delegation led by Co-Founder Vigen Badalyan received the prestigious title which further cements BetConstruct’s position as a collective that constantly remains at the forefront of pioneering products, solutions, and projects.

All in all, SBC Summit Lisbon proved to be a thrilling and rewarding event for both BetConstruct and everyone involved. The company thanked SBC Media for organizing this extravaganza, and all partners for making it a memorable experience.