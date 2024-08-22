Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 to be held at UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah

The third edition returns with a revamped list of new categories.

The awards celebrate the best in the gaming industry.

Press release.- For the first time at Ras Al Khaimah – UAE’s tech hub – Web3, Crypto, and igaming worlds are thrown in the mix for a showcase. On December 12th-14th BetConstruct will join forces with Fastex to deliver an industry experience: Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0, along with the 6th edition of Harmony meetup.

To foster a thriving gaming ecosystem, every participating game in the event will be promoted. This strategic move aims to support the growth and development of the gaming industry as a whole.

The Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is committed to celebrating the best and brightest in the gaming industry, recognising outstanding achievements and contributions.

The third edition returns with a revamped list of new categories, offering a wider range of opportunities for recognition. The venue for this extravaganza is the Grand Intercontinental in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah.

Additional information about Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 is yet to be revealed. BetConstruct will be updating on what is shaping this industry event.

See also: The voting for the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 has concluded