Rush Street Interactive signs deal with Design Works Gaming

US.- Online gaming provider Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has signed a partnership with game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG). BetRivers players in New Jersey now have access DWG games.

RSI, which operates BetRivers Online and PlaySugarHouse in the US is offering DWG games to players in New Jersey via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform. Some of the games are Break the Bounty LuckyTap and 10x Fortune. RSI expects to also bring DWG content to players in other regulated US markets over the next year.

Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz said: “Design Works Gaming’s portfolio of high-quality titles is really exciting, as it delivers a vast array of top-class casino games to our players in New Jersey. We’re looking forward to offering these popular games soon in other markets where we also operate as we continually strive to offer new and exciting content to our players.”

DWG CEO Troy Zurawski added: “Rush Street has one of the most robust platforms in the U.S. iGaming industry and their players are accustomed to getting their hands on the best titles on the market. We’ve worked closely together to curate a game rollout plan and we’re confident players will be thrilled with the content that hits their lobby. There’s real potential for us to grow together and I’m excited to see where this partnership goes in the coming months and years.”

Recently, Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, partnered with Rush Street Interactive to take its content live in New Jersey on PlaySugarHouse.com.

Rush Street’s customers are now able to play a selection of Greentube’s most iconic slot releases, as well as more recent content, including titles from its popular Diamond Cash™ series – Diamond Cash™: Mighty Elephant, Diamond Cash™: Mighty Sevens and Diamond Cash™: Mighty Santa.

RSI to launch sportsbook at Hall of Fame Village in Ohio

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has announced a 10-year deal to operate a sportsbook at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame Village is currently under construction, connecting the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It is adjacent to the Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex.

The venue will include the sportsbook along with a performance center, Hilton hotel, retail space, indoor water park and office space. The property will include a Fan Engagement Zone, which is where customers will be able to access the sports betting services.