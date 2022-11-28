Rush Street Gaming appoints Dawn Reynolds Pettit as senior vice president of human resources

Reynolds Pettit has more than 20 years of experience in human resources.

US.- Rush Street Gaming has named Dawn Reynolds Pettit as senior vice president of human resources. Reynolds Pettit served as regional vice president of human resources for Hard Rock Casino. Before that, she was regional vice president of human resources with Caesars Entertainment at Horseshoe Hammond for 19 years.

She is a certified Lean In Moderator, a Senn Delaney culture instructor and a Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) senior certified professional.

OnCon recognised Reynolds Pettit with a “Top 50 Human Resources Professional” award, and the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association named her one of the “Most Influential Women in Service/Tourism.”

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said: “Dawn is a proven leader in the gaming industry with a strong track record for developing and managing talent strategies, mentoring, and advocacy. As we prepare to open our fifth Rivers Casino in January 2023, located in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, we’re excited to have Dawn join our growing team.”

Reynolds Pettit commented: “I’ve long admired Rush Street Gaming and its momentum in the casino industry. I look forward to collaborating with the amazing talent on the Rush Street teams and especially working with the HR leaders to take the people side of the business to a whole new level. Together we will further cement Rivers Casino as the employer of choice in all our markets.”

Pettit’s appointment is subject to approvals from jurisdictional gaming boards.

In June, Rush Street Gaming announced the appointment of Bill Keena as its new chief operating officer and Marc Arndt as chief financial officer. Both are long-time Rush Street employees.