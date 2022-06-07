Rush Street Gaming names new CFO and COO

Both positions have gone to internal promotions.

Rush Street Gaming has promoted Marc Arndt to CFO and Bill Keena to COO.

US.- Rush Street Gaming has announced the appointment of Bill Keena as its new chief operating officer and Marc Arndt as chief financial officer. Both are long-time Rush Street employees.

Keena has worked for Rush Street since 2011, starting as general manager of its Rivers Casino in Des Plaines land-based casino. Arndt served as vice president of real estate business Lamb Partners, while he also spent time as director of finance for the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines casino, working alongside Keena.

Regarding his new role as COO, Keena said: “I’m looking forward to working alongside our tremendously talented and dedicated teams to continue their great momentum.”

As CFO, Arndt will oversee and manage the finance functions across all gaming operations, including Rush Street’s land-based casinos and their affiliated entities.

Arndt said: “I’m excited about Rush Street’s tremendous growth over the past decade and proud of the team’s many accomplishments. We have strong and thoughtful leadership across the entire enterprise. I’m looking forward to continued collaboration and even more great things ahead.”

Both appointments are subject to approvals from jurisdictional gaming boards. Rush Street Gaming CEO Tim Drehkoff said: “Bill Keena and Marc Arndt have been part of the Rush Street family for over a decade.

“Their unique combination of institutional history, operational expertise and financial acumen made them the ideal choices for COO and CFO. We’re delighted they’ve accepted these exciting new roles.”

Rush Street Interactive launches online sportsbook in West Virginia

Meanwhile, Rush Street Interactive has added its online sportsbook to its existing BetRivers online casino in West Virginia. It has operated the online casino in West Virginia under the BetRivers brand since April 2021.

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer of RSI spoke positively of the change, saying the business is “excited to expand our presence in West Virginia and offer residents more ways to win with the launch of our popular BetRivers sportsbook.”

“Our experience in other markets has validated that online sportsbook players also enjoy the full-services of our online casinos, especially the table games.”

See also: West Virginia sports betting handle reaches $61m in March