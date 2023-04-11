RSI signs content partnership with Oddsworks in New Jersey

Oddsworks will deploy its BETguard Remote Gaming Server platform.

US.- Rush Street Interactive has signed a partnership with Oddsworks, a remote gaming server technology and interactive content firm. Oddsworks will deploy its BETguard Remote Gaming Server platform and proprietary and third-party content for the first time in New Jersey on the BetRivers app.

New Jersey marks the fourth igaming market ODDSworks has entered with RSI. The company is live with RSI in Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

RSI CEO Richard Schwartz said: “We are delighted to once again partner with the ODDSworks team to provide players with best-in-class igaming content in New Jersey, one of the most robust igaming states in North America. We know they will offer our players at BetRivers top quality and exciting content. We’re proud to work with ODDSworks to elevate our igaming platform in this important market.”

ODDSworks EVP, Steven DeMar, added: “We are pleased to be partnering once again with RSI, a world class online igaming company, to provide our unique, proven game content via the versatile BETguard platform to the New Jersey market. We look forward to working with RSI, to grow our respective operations in that state. We expect our close relationship as business partners to continue to expand in the years to come.”

In February, BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks introduced Basketball Squares, a new version of the squares game for NBA bettors. Rush Street Interactive already offered NFL Squares.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $412.2m in February

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for February. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $412.2m, up 10.4 per cent compared to February 2022’s $373.3m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $215m, up 1.2 per cent compared to $212.4m in February 2022. The online gaming win was $142.6, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year from $130m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $54.6m, a 76.9 per cent increase from $30.9m.