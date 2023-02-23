BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse launch Basketball Squares

The board game contains 100 squares, each one representing a combination of final scores.

The product is a new version of the squares game for NBA bettors.

US.- BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks have introduced Basketball Squares, a new version of the squares game for NBA bettors. Rush Street Interactive already offered NFL Squares.

The game consists of a board that contains 100 squares, each representing a combination of final scores. Wagers of $20 or more on any game with a Squares icon through the RSI platform rewards the bettor with a random standard square at no charge. Total wagers of at least $50 on the game result in a second square. A third is obtained via total bets of $100 or more.

Players can boost their squares for that game if their wagers include $20 or more in live bets on the game.

Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI, said: “With the fast pace style of play and high scoring of NBA games this season, our Basketball Squares game will offer RSI’s bettors a thrilling experience and exciting way to win more. Compared to football, there are more lead changes and scoring swings in basketball, which will make watching fourth quarter action even more engaging for our bettors this season.”