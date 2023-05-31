Rivalry launches mobile app in Ontario

Ontario residents will be able to wager on Rivalry’s catalogue of esports and traditional sports.

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry has announced the launch of its mobile app in Ontario. The app features esports betting, including on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Dota 2. Users can also wager on a range of traditional sports, including football, soccer and basketball.

Steven Salz, Rivalry co-founder and CEO, said: “Mobile betting is a significant addition for our Ontario operations and core audience of Millennial and Gen Z consumers that prefer the flexibility of betting on their phones. Launching a mobile app adds an important layer of accessibility to our product, increasing our addressable market in Ontario, and allowing us to bring esports betting to more customers in the region and ultimately grow the category.

“We are engaging a demographic with unique consumption habits and betting preferences. This is a generation that expects more from the products, entertainment, and brands they consume, and we’ve customized our online betting experience to match that. Our differentiated user experience continues to act as a catalyst for our company, and we’re excited to bring this offering to the palm of our customers’ hands.”

The company announced the launch of its casino product in Ontario in March. It launched its proprietary interactive casino platform Casino.exe in November 2022.

Ontario igaming handle increases 20.8 per cent in Q4

iGaming Ontario’s (iGO) market performance report for the fourth quarter of operations in the province shows that between January 1 and March 31, $10.2bn was wagered. That’s up 20.8 per cent compared to $8.5bn in Q3. In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated $26.5bn in wagers.

In terms of revenue, the Canadian province registered $415.5m in Q4, representing a 13.6 per cent rise on Q3 and taking the annual figure to $1.4bn.