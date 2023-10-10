Rivalry launches custom-branded slots category on casino platform

Rivalry’s release will add more than two dozen slot-style games to its offering.

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry has released a custom-branded slots category on its interactive casino platform, Casino.exe. The release will add more than two dozen slot-style games to its offering.

Rivalry Slots features a custom-branded page within Casino.exe. It says it has leaned into early 2000s Internet design. The page includes several interactive elements and Easter eggs.

Steven Salz, co-founder and CEO, Rivalry, said: “Rivalry’s entry into the casino segment last year has quickly grown into a meaningful source of player activity and revenue. Slots are far-and-away one of the most popular online casino genres and will markedly complement our existing iGaming offering in terms of both betting handle and player satisfaction. We’ve also maintained our high product standard by uniquely incorporating slots into our proprietary Casino.exe platform, which will allow us to continue scaling our iGaming catalog without compromising the premium experiences that users come to Rivalry for.”

David King, director of product design at Rivalry, added: “Our product philosophy is at its core about creating fundamentally entertaining experiences. Rivalry Slots delivers that entertainment factor by wrapping an ordinary product in design nostalgia to not only be relevant to a young Millennial or Gen Z customer but also strategically differentiate our offering from the countless other online casinos players have to choose from.”

In June, Rivalry announced a number of enhancements to its casino product suite. The renovation included launching Casino.exe, its proprietary casino platform, on its iOS mobile app in Ontario, and adding eight new games, including a mix of game shows, table games, and instant games. Rivalry announced the launch of its casino product in Ontario in March.

For the second quarter of 2023, Rivalry’s betting handle reached $112.2m, up 192 per cent compared to Q2 2022. Revenue was $8.5m, up 60 per cent, and gross profit was $3.8m, an increase of 86 per cent.