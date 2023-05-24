Richmond makes another push for Urban One casino plan

Richmond City Council will likely consider and act on the newly introduced proposal on June 12.

Richmond City Council has reintroduced the proposal.

US.- Urban One will get another chance to build its planned One Resort + Casino in Richmond, Virginia. The City Council reintroduced the possibility of another referendum on the $562m project at its weekly meeting on May 22.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell spoke in favour of the project, saying it will bring jobs and additional funding to the region. According to the City Council, revenue from the casino will be used to address “city priorities,” which include investing in education and creating new opportunities for those living in Southside Richmond.

Mayor Levar Stoney said: “It is critical that we continue to find ways to diversify the revenue streams that feed our local economy, which is why I am excited about another shot at this game-changing development.”

Richmond City Council will likely consider and act on the newly introduced proposal on June 12. If it is approved, the Virginia Lottery and Richmond Circuit Court will have to accept the referendum before it is placed on the ballot in November.

A previous referendum was narrowly voted down by residents in November 2021. Urban One’s plan was to construct a 90,000 square foot gaming floor with 2,000 slot machines, over 100 gaming tables, a competition poker room, and a sportsbook. In addition to gaming, the hotel would have offered 250 4-Star, AAA 4-Diamond luxury rooms, with the capacity to expand to 600 rooms.

