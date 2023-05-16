Virginia registers $35.4m in gaming revenue for April

Gaming revenue from Virginia casinos were down 4.4 per cent compared to the previous month.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth for April. Gaming revenue from the Virginia casinos totalled $35.4m. slots generated $25.1m and table games registered 10.2m.

Hard Rock Casino Bristol recorded $14.04m in revenue, an increase from $13.8m in March. Some $11.29m came from slots and $2.75m from table games. The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in April 2022, and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened to the public on July 8, 2022.

Rivers Casino generated $21.33m, with $13.83m from slot machines and $7.50m from table games. The venue received its casino licence in November 2022 and opened for business on January 23, 2023.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill to create the Virginia Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee. Senate Bill 836 will be effective July 1. It aims to prevent gambling addiction and provide resources to individuals struggling with gambling problems.

Bill 836 was introduced in December by Republican state senator Bryce Reeves and Democratic State representative Paul Krizek.

Virginia Lottery launches first cloud-based iLottery program

NeoPollard Interactive (NPi), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames, has announced that the Virginia Lottery became the first US lottery to operate a completely cloud-based iLottery program.

The iLottery system uses Neo-based technologies, including NeoDraw, NeoSphere and NeoPlay. The migration to cloud hosting is anticipated to improve efficiencies related to the operation and ongoing maintenance of the iLottery program, which has been powered by NPi since first launching eSubscriptions in 2016.