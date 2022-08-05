Urban to pursue running a 2023 referendum campaign for Richmond casino

"We are now focused on winning the Richmond casino referendum in 2023," said Urban One CEO.

Residents in Richmond voted the casino project down in 2021 and Urban was hoping to try again this year, however, they announced they will wait for a 2023 ballot.

US.- Urban One announced that it will pursue running a referendum campaign to approve the One Resort + Casino project in the 2023 election cycle as provided by the current Virginia budget language. Residents in Richmond, Virginia, narrowly voted the project down in November last year, and there was hope for a new try in this year’s ballot.

The $565m project was approved by the City Council for a second referendum. The City applied for and received a final court order allowing the referendum to move forward in the 2022 election; however, the recently passed Virginia state budget contained language that sought to delay the referendum to 2023.

“We were disappointed with the introduction of the budget language, especially after both the House and Senate bills containing similar language were defeated in the General Assembly,” said Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One.

“Despite strong legal arguments to support moving forward in 2022, we have asked our partner, the City of Richmond, to withdraw their petition for a November 2022 ballot referendum because we feel a long protracted legal dispute at this time does not best serve the citizens of Richmond or the State of Virginia. We are now focused on winning the Richmond casino referendum in 2023.”

Urban One’s plan was to construct a 90,000 square foot gaming floor with 2,000 slot machines, over 100 gaming tables, a competition poker room, and a sportsbook. In addition to gaming, the hotel would have offered 250 4-Star, AAA 4-Diamond luxury rooms, with the capacity to expand to 600 rooms.

“There is no doubt that Richmond is by far the best location for a project like this, with its central location, vibrancy and existing infrastructure,” said Cathy Hughes’, founder and chairperson of Urban One. “I’m grateful for the outpouring of broad support that we have received from Richmond and look forward to getting back on the air to continue the dialogue about our shared vision for One Resort + Casino.”

Richmond’s hotel and casino workers union, Unite Here Local 25, has questioned the reality of the 1,500 jobs that it’s been claimed the proposed One Casino and Resort in Richmond would create. They believe any jobs created would be low-quality, base-paying positions with poor benefits and little sustainability.